Here’s how the Premier comes: everything you need to know about ‘restart’

The coronavirus froze the Premier League at a time of maximum boiling. With Liverpool about to sing their first leaguer league in 30 years, Manchester City played second to Leicester and Leicester Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolverhampton and Sheffield United playing the final Champions League and Europa League spots while Arteta’s Arsenal and Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham were trying to make a dire season. Time stopped on March 13 in English football, but this afternoon, when the spherical rolls again, the most followed national competition on the planet will also return.

Despite the more than 41,000 official deaths caused by the pandemic in the UK, the country ruled by Boris Johnson is gradually beginning to raise its head. Still, given that he is one of the most battered by the pandemic in the world, the Premier has had to create a microclimate to ensure the health of all involved in the return of the king sport. More than 8,600 tests later, and after just 16 positives, The remaining 92 matches – one third of which will be broadcast in open – will be played from today until 26 July.

The reunion of Guardiola and Arteta at Manchester City – Arsenal tonight will mark a day that aims to restore optimism in the face of the difficult months ahead for the British. Even Rashford has had to intervene, successfully, by the way, for the government to extend food checks to minors this summer.

There, in the north of England, is where the most felt emotions are concentrated right now for the return. In Liverpool, because of the frozen back of the nets, something that had not happened for 30 years and had never occurred under the current Premier League format. In Manchester, for Guardiola’s faltering season in the league, the least good of his coaching career, and the resurgence of United Solskjaer, which will be able to count on Pogba and Rashford ahead of the fourth-position assault.

Between London and that north there is a Leicester who, without making too much noise, has practically re-secured his participation in the Champions League, a new feat in an increasingly competitive league. From London, Tottenham and Arsenal attempt to deal with their respective manager changes after two disappointing starts, while trying to fight with their talent the enthusiasm of Wolves and Sheffield United.

For its part Chelsea, the best positioned within that terna, will have to defend their fourth position with the illusion of a renewal that will come in the summer and that will lead to Stamford Bridge new faces that match with the talent that has given Lampard this season so good. The Premier’s back, emotions are back, and England is already preparing to roll everything back to leave the coronavirus behind once and for all.