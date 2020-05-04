Hertha Berlin suspends Salomon Kalou after his controversial video!

The striker Salomon Kalou, who is the author of a video in which he is seen not complying with basic health rules due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been suspended by his club, Hertha Berlin, and has come under heavy criticism in Germany, where the resumption of the championship appeared to be on track.

It has been several days now since German football clubs have been able to reopen the doors of their training centre to welcome their professional players. Under the constraint of strict health regulations, they were able to restart training, hoping to restart and finish the 2019-2020 season. On the government side, the latest information was even rather positive. But on Monday, we learned of 10 positive cases at Covid-19 within clubs, whose identities have not been revealed. This has inevitably calmed the enthusiasm of those who fervently believe in a return to the field.

However, it is not necessarily these 10 positive cases that have sealed the short-term future of the Bundesliga, but a video posted on Facebook by Salomon Kalou on Monday. It has since been erased by its author. Kalou entered the training centre of his club, Hertha Berlin, with a pleasant and finally dramatic relaxation. It does not comply with the very strict health guidelines established in the hope of a restart. The distance of 1.5 meters between two people is rarely respected, we see him shaking the hands of some partners, then enter the room where his teammate Jordan Torunarigha is tested with coronavirus. Only a physiotherapist seems to realize the seriousness of the facts and asks Kalou to delete his video.

The 34-year-old Ivorian replies: “I’m joking, everything is fine,” and stays in the room. Then he makes fun of the doctor who gives him his test. He is also seen taking pride in receiving his salary without having to play or train in recent weeks. And this is where the second controversy comes in, as several players, including former Parisian Vedad Ibisevic, complain about the pay cut initiated by their management because of the crisis. A decrease that would be, according to the players, more substantial than expected. Although deleted, the video had time to go around the web and shocked the German media as well as the German Football League (DFL), which condemned the behavior of Kalou, judged “unacceptable”.

Bilder von Solomon Die #Kalou aus der Kabine von Hertha BSC sind absolut inakzeptabel. Hierfur kann es keine Toleranz geben – auch mit Blick auf Spieler und Clubs, die sich an die Vorgaben halten, weil sie die Ernsthaftigkeit der Situation erfasst haben. — DFL Deutsche Fueball Liga (@DFL_Official) May 4, 2020

Hertha suspends Kalou

“Kalou’s outrageous video thwarts every effort”Laments Kicker. “Salomon Kalou is not doing the Bundesliga any favours”, adds to the Berliner Morgenpost, well aware that Kalou’s attitude does not advocate a resumption of professional football. Kalou’s unconsciousness and levity do not fit with the seriousness demanded of the clubs. The Hertha Berlin, which is definitely having a strange season (one thinks in particular of the two short months spent by Jurgen Klinsmann on the bench of the team), reacted by issuing a long statement.

“Berlin – Salomon Kalou gave the impression in his video that Hertha BSC players do not take seriously the rules of distance and hygiene prescribed by the health authorities. Hertha BSC wishes to clarify that this is the failure of a single player. The fact that other team members did not draw his attention to this fault and instead responded with a handshake shows that regular reminders of distance and hygiene rules need to be even more intensive. The Hertha BSC team is divided into four groups of eight and a group of four for training. These groups use different parts to move around, while respecting distance rules. In addition, the players were informed in detail by the club of the rules of hygiene and distance. Due to the negative test results, Salomon Kalou was tempted to greet his teammates in his cabin with a handshake, contrary to the clear announcements of the “hygiene manager”, can we first read.

Then the Hertha leaves it to Salomon Kalou to apologize: “I’m sorry if I gave the impression that I didn’t take coronavirus seriously. I apologize for that. It is quite the opposite, because I am particularly concerned about people in Africa, because medical care is nowhere near as good as in Germany. I was glad that our tests were all negative, and I also want to apologize to those in the video who didn’t know that I was broadcasting live and that I didn’t want to put in this situation. » However, the man who played for LOSC between 2012 and 2014 is sanctioned by his club, where he was at the end of his contract on 30 June.

“With his video, Salomon Kalou violated the fundamental internal rules of the team and showed behaviour that does not correspond to the situation or the rules of conduct of the club. Hertha BSC has therefore decided to suspend him from the team, training sessions and upcoming matches with immediate effect. » Not sure if Kalou will be able to play his last matches with Hertha, where he has been playing since 2014. The Berlin club have hit hard not to definitively condemn the possibility of a resumption of the season, but the deplorable image left by this video risks sticking to the Basques of footballers until the end of this troubled period.