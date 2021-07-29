Hertha Berlin takes an interest in Hwang Ui-jo

The arrival of Gérard Lopez at the head of Bordeaux will generate a lot of movement in the coming weeks. In the direction of arrivals, as we revealed to you earlier, but also in that of departures, when some elements will have to be sold.

According to our information, the South Korean international striker Hwang Ui-jo, author of 12 goals last season in Ligue 1, interests Hertha Berlin, who recently recruited another element of Ligue 1 in the person of Stevan Jovetic. An offer exceeding € 10 million would have even been made to the Girondins, who would have rejected it. Hwang arrived in Bordeaux in 2019 from Gamba Osaka.