Hertha Berlin: Uli Hoeness charges Salomon Kalou after his controversial video
Hertha Berlin: Uli Hoeness charges Salomon Kalou after his controversial video

Salomon Kalou has been provisionally suspended by Hertha Berlin for failing to comply with the rules of social distancing at the club’s training centre. In a video posted by the Ivorian on Facebook and then deleted, he is seen shaking hands with several of his teammates. A very unwelcome video as clubs have put in place strict measures against the spread of coronavirus.

His behaviour shocked Germany. Former Bayern president Uli Hoeness is stunned by such behaviour. His words were echoed by Sport Bild. “There is no cure for stupidity”, he said on Bavarian television while Christian Seifert, the Director General of the German Football League (DFL), said that “dismayed and very angry”.

