Hertha prevents Tousart from remaining in Lyon and will not play Juventus

By kenyan

The German team has already informed the player that he must return from 1 July, which would prevent him from contesting the round of the Eighth Champions league against Juve.

Lucas Tousart could miss the round of the eighth round of the Champions League against Juventus, according to information from L’Equipe. The French under 21 international could return to Hertha in Berlin on 1 July, as the Germans do not want to extend the player’s transfer at Olympique de Lyon.

In fact, the midfielder has not trained today with his current team (who has officially returned to the collective trainings today), on a trail that the Hertha is pushing for no risk and joining the German ensemble in full condition. There would be an atypical situation in the history of the Champions League, as Tousart was the player who gave Lyon the victory in the round leg of the eighth against Juventus (1-0) and could not contest the return for having signed for another team. He would also miss the League Cup final against PSG, scheduled for July 25.

The setback comes in the midst of one of the most decisive weeks for Lyon, which tomorrow will know first thing the State Council’s resolution on the appeal it filed last week to overturn the LFP’s decision to conclude Ligue 1. A decision that, if favorable to the OL, could delay Tousart’s return to Germany.

