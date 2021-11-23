His favorites for the Champions League, the future of Kylian Mbappé, the private locker room of PSG: the new confidences of Lionel Messi

The Argentine player has again confided at length to a Spanish media to discuss his case and the hot news of PSG. Extracts.

Since signing for Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi (34) has never been so vocal in the media. This time, it is to Marca that the number 30 of the Rouge-et-Bleu gave a long interview. An interview in which he addressed several subjects, starting with the Parisian chances in the Champions League. With its magic trio Messi-Mbappé-Neymar, the club of the capital is designated as the big favorite of the 2021/2022 edition. A status granted thanks to the multitude of big names who make up this Ile-de-France team. But for Messi, Paris is far from untouchable.

“Everyone says we are the big favorites and I’m not going to deny that we are candidates (for the final victory) given our name. But there are still things missing to really be a strong team. We have to manage to become a team and luckily, we have great players to do so. But we are not the only ones. There are other teams that are candidates. The Champions League is a very difficult competition. Today there is Liverpool which is very good. Then there is Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Atlético… There are many teams that can fight for this Champions League. “

A nice list in which FC Barcelona does not appear. If some Spanish media are sure to point out, the Pulga explained why they did not make the Blaugranas favorites for the final victory. “Real Madrid are always competitive. Same with Atlético. Barcelona are going through a period of reconstruction with a team where there are a lot of young players. Today I think there are better teams than Barcelona. But even if they give this impression (of being less strong), that does not mean that they will not be able to fight because you have to take into account the arrival of Xavi. “

Pleasantly surprised by the Parisian cloakroom

The Champions League file evacuated, Messi was entitled to one of the questions that have been burning the lips of Spanish journalists for many months: will Kylian Mbappé sign for Real Madrid? ” I do not know. Only he knows what is on his mind and what he is going to do. I can just say he’s happy to have stayed here this season. He’s a very important player for us and for our goals. He is 100% focused on our goals. After that, when the season ends, he will decide what to do. But I don’t know what’s going to happen. “ We will not know more then.

Finally, to the question “Can Paris really bring together several superstars in one and the same locker room?” The Argentinian’s response was clear. “I was lucky to arrive in a locker room made up of lots of good players and good people. It is the most important. My adaptation was very quick. It is true that at the beginning it was weird. There was the difficulty of changing location, after so many years living in the same city. But it was easy because I knew a lot of players and in the locker room we speak a lot of Spanish. It is a very united locker room, it was already visible from the outside and it is something that has been confirmed. “ Lionel Messi is therefore more happy than ever at PSG.