How Bayern Munich want to bury the hatchet with David Alaba

After great tensions, Bayern Munich wants to patch things up with David Alaba. Here’s how.

The rare pearl. One year from the end of his contract, David Alaba (28) is an exceptional opportunity in the market. Few players are, like the Austrian, able to evolve, with a high level of performance, in three different positions (midfielder, left side and central defender). However, with the Covid-19 crisis, the European leaders, apart from Chelsea, are cautious when it comes to breaking the bank.

Bayern Munich could take advantage of this to finally manage to extend their lease. And yet, it was rather badly done. After media passes between Uli Hoeness, former boss of the Bavarian team, and his representatives, Pini Zahavi and his father, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had to calm things down. First of all, facing the press. Then in private afterwards.

A new offer that hits the mark

And Bild reveals this Wednesday that the strongman of Bayern not only renewed the dialogue with his interlocutors but also scored points for a possible extension. The German daily unveils the details of this offer which could tip this issue. This is a new 5 year contract. That is a year more than expected.

This additional year would allow, in part, to compensate financially what the entourage of the left-hander wanted to obtain. In order not to disrupt the balance of his cloakroom and his salary scale, Rummenigge offers him a net salary of € 11 million plus bonuses of up to € 6 million. The native of Vienna seems receptive and eager to continue the adventure in Bavaria. All’s well That ends well. Unless there is a new twist …

