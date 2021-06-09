How Manchester City intends to recover € 82m from the market

Manchester City want to be active this summer. And to free up the necessary funds, the Skyblues have a very specific plan.

Harry Kane and Jack Grealish. Manchester City have two very specific targets in mind for this summer transfer window. And to attract them in his nets, the English champion must find the necessary funds, because Tottenham and Aston Villa are very greedy for their English internationals (the Spurs ask for 175 M €, the Villans more than 100 M €).

To do this, the Citizens intend to massively sell players they do not rely on. The idea is even to generate € 82 million in revenue thanks to these transfers, explains the Daily Mail in today’s edition. This concerns young players with high potential who have developed in recent months in their respective clubs.

Several young people are popular

We think of the Spanish international right side Pedro Porro (21), loaned until June 2022 to Sporting CP with option to buy; winger Jack Harrison (24), loaned with option to buy (€ 16m) to Leeds; but also to Lukas Nmecha (22 years old), German scorer, winner of the Euro Espoirs, in verve during his dry loan in Anderlecht (21 achievements in Jupiler Pro League).

Yangel Herrera (23), prominent during his loan to Granada, has many admirers. Sporting CP, Crystal Palace, Southampton, West Ham, Atlético de Madrid, Valencia and Villarreal appreciate his profile and could raise the ante. Ivan Ilic (20) and Morgan Rogers (18), who have shown great promises in Hellas and Lincoln City, are also reportedly available. The Skyblues therefore hope to take advantage of their young talents to bring fresh money into the coffers.