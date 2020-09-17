Home Sports football How OL convinced Melvin Bard to stay
Sportsfootball

How OL convinced Melvin Bard to stay

By kenyan

Promising left side of the 2000 generation trained at the Lyon Academy, Melvin Bard, author of interesting friendlies and notable entries in Ligue 1, finally decided to extend his adventure in Rhone territory until 2024. A reassuring extension for the leaders of Lyon which was however far from being obvious until recently. Very courted in Europe, in particular by Bayern Munich, the French international U21 hope was reassured by a proposed playing time, more important.

Since the adventure of the Final 8 in Lisbon and the successive departures in the defensive sector, the native of Écully finally sees the horizon clearing up. In addition, the latter was recently launched by Rudi Garcia, especially against Dijon and Montpellier in Ligue 1. “I had some requests but my choice has always been that of OL” he said on the club’s website last night. Enough to give a little balm to the heart of the Lyonnais at heart that he is.

