How Portugal prepared for both the present and the future

Future opponent of the France team, Portugal of Fernando Santos has never seemed so strong. Focus on a selection that has managed to make itself competitive while already preparing for the future.

The third day of the League of Nations offers quite a shock with a clash between France, the reigning world champion on the one hand, and Portugal, the defending champion of the competition as well as the Euro. A special status for Portugal which has often suffered from its label of “magnificent loser”. Very pragmatic, but not closed to the beautiful game, Fernando Santos first formed a solid group mixing the elders (Rui Patricio, Pepe, José Fonte, Joao Moutinho, Cristiano Ronaldo) with the young rising generation (Bernardo Silva, Raphaël Guerreiro, Renato Sanches) which led to success at Euro 2016. Eighth finalist in the 2018 World Cup, Portugal then focused a little more on youth. Just transferred to Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo had put the selection on hiatus for a few months and this has helped Fernando Santos in his process of rejuvenating the team. Thus, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves or even Diogo Jota brought their touch to the squad that won the Nations League 1-0 against the Netherlands. A little over a year later, it is clear that Portugal is on the right track. Qualified for Euro 2020 which will take place in 2021, the Seleção das Quinas also ideally started against Croatia (4-1) and Sweden (2-0) in the League of Nations. Refining his group, Fernando Santos defined a hierarchy.

In the goals, Rui Patricio (32 years old) has been an indisputable figure since Euro 2012. The Wolverhampton doorman is well supported since his lining Anthony Lopes (30 years old) does not lack reference and has a similar level. For the third position, two younger elements are in competition, Rui Silva (Granada, 26) and José Sà (Olympiakos, 27 years old). Both on good dynamics, they make up a very competitive sector. Especially that the young Luís Maximiano (Sporting CP, 21) knock on the door soon. At the right side position we can hardly do better with Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton, 26), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City, 26) and Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City, 27) who are fighting for the two places. Three very talented players who are among the world references in this position and who still have good years ahead of them. Advantage over the last rallies to Joao Cancelo who remains on good performances and took advantage of the long injury of Ricardo Pereira. Behind, Diogo Dalot (AC Milan, 21), Tomás Tavares (Hertha BSC, 19) and Thierry Correia (Valencia CF, 21) also have great potential.

A high quality breeding ground

On the left flank, Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund, 26) has been indisputable for several years and has a strong lining with Mario Rui (Napoli, 29 years old). Certainly, Nuno Sequeira (Braga, 30 years old) replaced the latter for this October gathering, but the hierarchy does not seem able to evolve. The only one that could change things in the short or medium term is Ruben Vinagre (Olympiakos, 21). Interesting in Wolverhampton before being loaned to Greece, he could knock on A’s door in the future as Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP, 18) and Nuno Tavares (Benfica, 20). We must not forget too Kévin Rodrigues (26 years old, Eibar) who has already experienced several gatherings and 3 capes. The central defense seems to offer less prospects for the future with Pepe (FC Porto, 37) which seems to arrive at the end of his career. Certainly, Ruben Dias (Manchester City, 23) is a reliable player, but he will have to continue to assert himself and show that he can be a boss in the absence of the former Real Madrid player. José Fonte (Lille, 36 years old) is still part of the group, but shouldn’t stay much longer considering his age. Daniel Carriço (Wuhan Zall, 32) and Pedro Mendes (Montpellier, 30 years old) were recently called, but will certainly not have too many prospects. Ferro (Benfica, 23), Domingos Duarte (Granada, 25) and Ruben Semedo (Olympiakos, 26) will fight for a place in the group and why not eventually support Ruben Dias after the retirements of Pepe and José Fonte. However, these three elements show limits at one level. Eduardo Quaresma (Sporting CP, 18) and Diogo Leite (FC Porto, 21) could also be included in the fight over time.

In the midfield, there is a plethora of talent, so Bernardo Silva must evolve a notch higher as a winger. As a sentinel, they are three to play regularly, Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton, 23), Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain, 29) and William Carvalho (Real Betis Balompié, 28). If the last has more or less lost his place following injuries and his disappointing performances in Spain, the other two are important holders. We could also count Florentino Luis (AS Monaco, 21) and Joao Palhinha (Sporting CP, 25) as potential contributions to the selection for the future. In positions of torchbearer, there is already the veteran Joao Moutinho (Wolverhampton, 24) and Renato Sanches (Lille OSC, 23 years old) who are present in the last gatherings. André Gomes (Everton, 27), Gedson Fernandes (Tottenham, 22) and Sergio Oliveira (FC Porto, 28) are also players who can be part of the 23 of the selection of Fernando Santos. Able to evolve higher, but indisputable in the middle of the field, Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United, 26) is one of the playing masters of this team and is gaining more and more importance.

In attack, Portugal does not lack talent with a tasty trio made up of Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, 35), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, 26) and Joao Felix (Atlético de Madrid, 20). The three men certainly still need to work on certain automatisms, but this attacking trio is becoming more and more solid. Installed during the Final Four of the Nations League 2019, this offensive line is intended to last. The advantage is that the bench is quite provided with individualities and once again these are quite young elements with a good margin of progress. On the wings we therefore find Rafa Silva (Benfica, 27), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia, 23), Daniel Podence (Wolverhampton, 24), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton, 20), Ricardo Horta (Braga, 26), Francisco Trincao (Barcelona, ​​20), Gelson Martins (Monaco, 20), Rony Lopes (Nice, 24) or Helder Costa (Leeds, 26). So many elements that testify to a great depth of workforce. The only downside is the absence of a real front-center of the profession that can hold the position since André Silva (Eintracht, 24) often alternates hot and cold. Promising, Fabio Silva (Wolverhampton, 18) and Rafael Leao (AC Milan, 21) still seem too tender to take on this role. With a young and supplied squad, Portugal has never been so well armed before entering international competitions. As if the victory at Euro 2016 had finally liberated a great football country to which we have long stuck the label of magnificent loser.