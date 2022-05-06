Huge bag of knots around Kylian Mbappé’s future, England laments miserable night in European Cups

The soap opera on the future Mbappé goes in all directions, the kingdom of his Majesty is disgusted by the results of its clubs in the European Cup, while Italy pays a beautiful tribute to José Mourinho, find in your review of press Foot Transfer market the latest information from the European sports press.

Poker-liar on the future of Mbappé

A soap opera that never ends at Paris Saint-Germain is the future of Kylian Mbappé! And the newspaper The Parisian drops a bomb on us this morning on its front page: “Mbappé and PSG are on track to last.» «What if the love story between the Bondy striker and Paris continued? His contract expires in less than two months, and discussions between the family and the club are intensifying. An extension is in sightsays the duck. An official announcement should be made in June, after the matches of the Blues. PSG would have convinced him thanks to a salary of €50m and a loyalty bonus of €100m. Besides, the striker should participate in the UNFP trophy presentation. But this announcement of Parisian took the lead in the wing last night because the player’s mother Fayza Lamari insisted on denying any agreement in principle with the Rouge-et-Bleu on her Twitter account. “There is no agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain (or any other club). Discussions around Kylian’s future are continuing in a climate of great serenity to allow him to make the best choice, with respect for all parties.An exit which did not escape the Spanish media and in particular Catalan, as Mundo Deportivo which takes up the denial of the entourage of the world champion on its cover. While Sport indicates that “Mbappé would sign a two-year contract plus an option which would be a disappointment for Madrid.In short, the poker-liar game continues and this soap opera is far from over!

English tabloids smash Premier League clubs

In England, the elimination of the last two English representatives in the European Cup is struggling to pass. The Guardian sums it up with “the agonyfor West Ham andecstasyfor the Rangers. Nothing went to plan, especially for West Ham with Cresswell’s early red card and David Moyes being sent off in the second half. For the DailyMirrorthis European evening of English clubs is “wretched.” “The English have fallen“, denounces the tabloid. Same thing for the Daily Star who directly goes after the Hammers who “are not up to par.Finally, it is theSports Stadium who is delighted to host the Europa League final in Sanchez Pizjuan: “Seville is waiting for you!“, ignites the Sevillian daily which expects a final”historical.”

Mourinho’s ‘masterpiece’

In Italy, a man is celebrated, it is obviously José Mourinho! The Portuguese take AS Roma to the final of a European Cup and the Italian club will try to win their first continental title. In the semi-final of the Europa Conference League, Roma qualified at the expense of Leicester thanks to a goal from Tammy Abraham. For Il Corriere dello Sportit is “the masterpiece of the Special One in a crazy Olimpico, a year after his arrival.» «Come on, the Mou“Even ignites the Italian newspaper. On his side, The Gazzetta dello Sport speak “of ecstasyin Rome on its cover. In England, the Daily Express believes that Abraham’s headbutt is a “blow for the Foxes.The final between Roma and Feyenoord promises to be exciting!