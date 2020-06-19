Home Sports News football "I have spoken to Lyon and at least I want to finish...
“I have spoken to Lyon and at least I want to finish LaLiga”

By kenyan

Pape Cheikh, on loan from Olympique, reveals that “there are many teams interested” in having their services the next campaign. Your priority is to stay in Vigo.

Pape Cheikh don’t throw in the towel. The midfielder on loan from the Olympique de Lyon, until June 30, hopes to convince the Celtic at the end of the season to exercise the option of buying 9 million euros. In this interview AS, reveals that he has contacted the Gallic club to complete LaLiga and that several teams have knocked on their door for the next campaign (the last one that was published in France has been the Dijon).

LaLiga returns, would I have preferred a few more days to train or would you like to play as soon as possible?

I’d rather play now. I see the team well, we’re all physically fine. Iago said it and I agree: the sooner we play, the better.

Has the stop taken its toll or is it better than when LaLiga was interrupted?

The pair has been very good for me, I feel much better than before. Physically I’m pretty good.

In the missing eleven days, is your options to continue in Celtic?

No, I don’t think that’s it. I’ve played that from the beginning. Everybody knows this is my house, where I feel good. Right now I’m focused on helping the team in the eleven games left to achieve the goal we all want. Whether I stay or not, I’m not even thinking about it.

Has The eescar told you what role he’s going to have in this outcome of the season?

The coach has spoken to everyone in a general way. He told us he needs everybody because he’s going to play every three days. To reach the target, you need us all plugged in and physically well.

The goal is the permanence and the margin they have over the descent is only one point. Is there a fear in the locker room of losing the category?

There’s no fear, we know what we can do and we’re very calm. We know that the eleven days left are final. We’re going to go match by match and I have no doubt we’re going to make it.

If he did not follow the next campaign in Celtic, he would have to rejoin Olympique de Lyon, who has already resumed training. Can you run out of vacation this summer?

I’ve already spoken to them. What I want is to be here and at least finish LaLiga. Then we’ll see what happens. I feel good in Vigo and want to stay to help the team achieve the goal.

The web Foot Mercato has published in the last hours that the Dijon wants to count on you the next campaign. Do you know that interest?

There are a lot of teams interested and it’s normal because I’m young and teams know the potential you have. I don’t want to hear anything right now and I don’t know anything. I’m just focused on the eleven games left.

In France there are teams that are training, but Ligue 1 is not going to resume. Do you think they rushed to finish it?

I think so. There was fear there, as in everything in the world, but it has been seen that little by little the thing has been improving. The Bundesliga has already been on the run for several days, Spanish football has already been launched… in France they rushed quite a bit. From what I see, the Lyon press is putting enough cane in for ligue 1 to take up and is right. In addition, Lyon has Champions and needs to play to get to the second leg with Juventus.

Jean-Michel Aulas, the president of Lyon, does he look anything like Carlos Mouriño?

They’re very different, they have nothing to do with it. You’re both very good presidents and I don’t complain about being here or being there. In Lyon I have been taken care of a lot, while Vigo is my home and I would not exchange it for anything.

If everything goes according to plan, within a year the final list for the Olympic Games will be known and you could contest them by age. Do you see options to go to Tokyo?

Yes, I’ve always come up with options. Although this season I started it with bad things and was not lucky to play what I wanted, I’m sure I’ll make it to the Olympics. I’m giving it my all to get it.

