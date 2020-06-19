“I should have made a decision about my future months ago and I didn’t.”

David Luiz had a hard night to forget on Wednesday against Manchester City. On the first goal, she ate a direct centre of De Bruyne and left it dead to Sterling, which she defined to pleasure. In the second, he knocked down Riyad Mahrez, who also put his side, inside the penalty, and was sent off by collegiate Anthony Taylor. De Bruyne scored from the 1100 meters. With the Brazilian off the pitch, Arsenal received another City goal, by Phil Foden, who closed the score with the Skyblue’s 3-0 against gunners.

Far from hiding, the Brazilian power plant wanted to speak at Sky Sports to apologize and explain themselves. “It was my fault, not the team. I made the decision to play. I should have made a decision two months ago, and I didn’t. The coach is amazing, the players also… It’s just my fault. I should have made a different decision about my contract in the last few months, and I haven’t. Whether I stayed or not…” he admits.

Asked about what kind of decision, the Brazilian tried to clarify and again assumed the full weight of the defeat. “A different decision. I tried to decide my future first, but I didn’t. I don’t think we should look for excuses about whether or not this affected me at the party. It’s my fault and that’s it,” he added.

The centre,s how he still says he’s looking forward to staying and feels comfortable at Arsenal. “I love it here which is why I do all this, so I train hard, so I’ve come here and so I want to face. I don’t think it’s anyone’s turn to speak for me, that it has to be me. I want to stay. The coach knows and I’m waiting to make a decision,” he said.

Less than a month ago, David Luiz spoke publicly of his desire to return to Benfica in the Portuguese newspaper Récord. “I have spoken to the president about my return. My dream is to finish my career at Benfica. When, I don’t know, but it’ll happen. If the president leaves me and the fans want me back, that will be one of the most beautiful moments of my career,” he explained, although the return to Lisbon would lead to a remarkable pay cut.

As he himself explains, in the absence of deciding on his future, David Luiz has a contract with Arsenal until this 30 June with an option for one more year. The one from Diadema wants to stay, but he’s waiting to negotiate with the club. If it’s not London, its future clearly points to a return to Da Luz.