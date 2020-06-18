Home Sports News football "I wish I was 30 years old to be a part of...
“I wish I was 30 years old to be a part of this Liverpool”

By kenyan

“Klopp is the best coach in the world. When the Premier League wins, they should start building a statue of him,” said Rangers coach.

Steven Gerrard will be “the happiest man on the planet” when Liverpool mathematically wins the Premier League after three decades. The former red captain will live it without being part of the team, but has not lost his fan status. “I’ve grown up watching Liverpool win leagues. Unfortunately, I couldn’t do it myself. Now I’m a fan and I always will be until I go to the grave. When they get it and lift the title, I’ll be 100% happy. I’ll be the happiest man on the planet“, has acknowledged in The Athletic.

The current Rangers coach, in his second season on the bench, has also valued his fellow professionals: “Klopp is the best coach in the world. I know there are many who are successful. Guardiola and Ancelotti are exceptional, Everton is very lucky to have it. I could name many more.”

And he did not want to spare praise when talking about the figure of J. Klopp: “You have to take into account that when he arrived at Liverpool, they were nowhere near the best team in the country, not even in the top four. Someone like Klopp must have his recognition now, it seems that in football we always wait for people to be too old before their achievements are recognized. But with this Liverpool it won’t happen. When Klopp wins the Premier League, they should start building a statue of him“.

Gerrard also wanted to mention the work of the club owners in all this success: “They have given the coach the necessary support and have taken the club to the next level commercially speaking. Seeing it from the outside, Liverpool is a machine on and off the field. I envy these players. I wish I was 30 years old and not 40 to be a part of this.”

Finally, who deserves the award for the best footballer of the season in the Premier League? Here’s how anfield’s legend answers: “De Bruyne has been superb this season. Just like Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Mané or Henderson. Anyone deserves it. Would I like Henderson to win it? Yes,” I do.”

