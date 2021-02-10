Ilkay Gündogan, the right man for Manchester City

Currently on the throne of the Premier League, Manchester City can count on an Ilkay Gündogan in great shape. A return to the foreground which is timely for the Skyblues.

Manchester City are on cloud nine. After a gloomy start to the season, the sky is blue and completely clear for the residents of the Etihad Stadium who have not experienced defeat since November 21 and the setback against Tottenham (2-0). Pep Guardiola’s men remain in a series of 21 games without defeat in all competitions. In addition, the last 14 meetings of the Citizens have ended in a victory. The Mancuniens occupy the top of the Premier League standings with 50 points on the clock, 5 more than MU (2nd), and one game less than its main competitors.

More decisive than usual

All the conditions are thus met for Manchester City to attempt to win this title. And in this rather serene climate, several elements stand out, like Ilkay Gündogan. This season, the 30-year-old German brings his experience and qualities to his team. After a mixed start to the season (2 goals), he is helping the Skyblues greatly in recent weeks. Since mid-December, the midfielder has scored nine goals, including two on Sunday in the clash against Liverpool (he also missed a penalty against the Reds, note). In total, he is at 11 goals (2 assists) during this 2020-21 exercise.

This is his best record since arriving in England. What makes him one of the men in form of Pep Guardiola’s team and a major asset in the conquest of various trophies as explained to us by Salim Baungally, journalist at RMC Sport and specialist in English football. “He’s come back to his best. Today, he is in good shape, he is not injured. It’s silly, but Gündogan, we all knew him regularly or quite often injured. He is no longer. He is not injured, his team needs a leader and he is coming back in shape. It is a virtuous circle that is formed with him. Today, like Ruben Dias, he has become an absolute must, whereas before he was part of a kind of rotation ”.

A leader City needed

The former BVB also knew how to take power within a formation that needed a boss.“Along with De Bruyne and Ruben Dias, he is one of those senior players. Gündogan even more this year. He comes back in great shape at the right time. The start of the season was catastrophic for Manchester City, it went very badly for them. At one point, it was the worst start in the history of a team coached by Pep Guardiola. So it was going very badly. There have been small changes. Ruben Dias has fully integrated the team and has become a key player in defense. De Bruyne returned to form before injuring himself. Which resulted in small tactical changes. This injury has strangely benefited João Cancelo. In this system, he plays higher. Not in the defensive phase, because he plays right back. But in the offensive phase, he transplanted into the axis and became another midfielder with a more defensive vocation ”.

He pursues : “Which allows Gündogan to play higher and to be more decisive. Through the goals he scores from closer, as we have seen against Liverpool, or from further away. He turned good again when City needed someone to be good. Offensively speaking, Phil Foden, there are stretches where he’s going to be great and others not. The same goes for Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus. Sergio Agüero and Kevin De Bruyne are injured, a leader was needed and this leader is Gündogan ”. Great news for Pep Guardiola and his troops who will face Swansea on Wednesday in the FA Cup before returning to Tottenham on Saturday, the last team to beat them. But with an Ilkay Gündogan at the top of his game, the situation could be different this time around …