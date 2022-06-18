Incidents in the stadiums: the strong words of Vincent Labrune!

Present this Saturday morning as part of the federal assembly of the FFF in Nice, Vincent Labrune, president of the League (LFP), returned to the many incidents that have broken out in football stadiums in recent months. “We had a disastrous season on and off the pitch. We have to change gears very strongly. At the League we are going to take our responsibility, the clubs must also take theirs and be aware that they must help us, as well as the public authorities, as said by Christian Estrosi (mayor of Nice who opened the federal assembly )»first dropped the former OM boss before adding.

“It bothers me when I hear the ANS (national association of supporters) say that there are good and bad supporters, good and bad ultras. No, there are supporters and ultras. I really like the positive fervor of the ultras, but today there are criminals in our enclosures. We have to get them out of stadiums. It’s a miracle that there were no deaths in Saint-Étienne during the play-off against Auxerre (1-1, 5 pens 4). I don’t want to know about a death in a stadium as president. We want to be the Development League, not the War League in the stadiums. I appeal to all of you, to your responsibility. You have to be brave and put these criminals where they belong, not in the stadiums.. The message is clear !