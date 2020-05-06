Home Sports News football INFO FM: Willian and Pedro were proposed to Al Duhail
INFO FM: Willian and Pedro were proposed to Al Duhail

By kenyan

At the end of their contracts with Chelsea in June 2020, the two wingers Pedro (32 years) and Willian (31 years) are likely to animate the next Transfer market. The offensive tandem, who arrived in 2015 and 2013 respectively, is not expected to extend the adventure with the Blues. Courted by European cadors, both players could be tempted by a new exotic challenge.

According to our information, Willian and Pedro were offered to Al Duhail Sports Club (Qatar). Both profiles are currently being studied by the club’s management. With no less than 316 games under the Blues’ tunic and 70 caps with Brazil, the former Shakhtar Donetsk player could be a considerable asset if he were to sign for a club that already includes Mario Mandzukic or Mehdi Benatia. The same goes for the 2010 Spanish world champion, who intends to first talk to the London leaders before making any decision.

