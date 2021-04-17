Inter: Achraf Hakimi’s response to criticism of the Nerazzurri game

Serie A leader with 74 points, eleven more than AC Milan, Inter is heading straight for the championship crown. Despite a clear domination, the Nerazzurri are often the target of criticism for their game. Arrived last summer, the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi responded to the detractors of the Milan club in an interview with La Repubblica.

“They say we’re not good to look at?” A match is not a movie. In football, it’s about scoring goals and not taking them, winning and finishing first in the competition ”, clearly let go of the former Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund player. Victories and the final title, that’s all that matters for the 22-year-old who is about to face the fifth, Napoli (Sunday, 8:45 p.m.), with his teammates.