Inter: Antonio Conte’s focus on the use of Christian Eriksen

Arrived from Tottenham during the last winter transfer window, Christian Eriksen is struggling to find a real place in the starting XI of Antonio Conte. After a complicated second part of the 2019/20 season, the Danish midfielder has so far made 5 appearances in all competitions in the current financial year. Saturday night against Genoa (2-0), the Italian coach also established him before replacing him at the hour mark. A situation which slightly challenged the journalists on the spot, who asked a question to Tale about the 28-year-old. And the former Chelsea technician was clear.

“We are too focused on this point. He’s part of the team: if he deserves to play, he plays otherwise he doesn’t. It has certain characteristics and I try to put it in the best conditions. It bothers me that I have to talk about him all the time and maybe not the other players who were on the bench and only played ten minutes. This is not a problem for us, hope it is for our opponents. He’s a positive boy, we try to help him grow in intensity and he puts a lot of willpower and self-sacrifice into it. But you can’t go from a discreet match to a failure, it’s not fair for the player, for Inter and for me as a coach ”, dropped Antonio Conte.

