Home Sports football Inter: Arsenal and Chelsea still fully on Hakimi
Sportsfootball

Inter: Arsenal and Chelsea still fully on Hakimi

By kenyan

If Inter has such a brilliant season in the league, it is in part thanks to Achraf Hakimi (22). The Moroccan defender, sometimes a midfielder, is having a superb season with the nerazzurro jersey and confirms all the potential that we could have seen when he played in Dortmund. As the Suning group seeks to sell the Lombard club, Hakimi could pack his bags this summer.

The Real Madrid-trained player still pleases the England side, where Chelsea and Arsenal would particularly scrutinize the Atlas Lion situation according to The Telegraph. A sum of 40 million euros is mentioned to let go of the right-back who has a superb first season in Italy with nice offensive statistics (6 goals and 6 assists).

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke