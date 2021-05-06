Inter: Gianfranco Zola praises Antonio Conte

This weekend, Inter were officially crowned Italian champions after their victory against Crotone and the draw between Sassuolo and Atalanta, his runner-up. A 19th coronation for the Nerazzurri who break the long title streak of Juventus which had lasted for 9 years already. An important and symbolic success that Gianfranco Zola underlines through an interview conducted by the Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It is enough to see my interviews of the past to verify the esteem in which I hold Antonio. He is a coach who belongs to the group of managers capable of changing teams. I use this definition: he is a transformer. You may or may not like his game, but he is extraordinary. It is his consecration. He reaffirmed his status as a winning coach. Now there will be new stages for him. I think he has the ambition to win the Champions League ”, he explains. The interested party will appreciate.