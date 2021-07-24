Inter Milan: another Moroccan to replace Achraf Hakimi?

After selling Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain for no less than 60 million euros, Inter Milan continues to seek his successor as the right piston. Following the failures of the Hector Bellerin (Arsenal) and Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) cases, the Lombard management would have looked into another Moroccan international, Noussaïr Mazraoui (23), currently at Ajax Amsterdam. Based on information from CalcioTransfer market, the all-rounder could enter the plans of new nerazzuro coach Simone Inzaghi.

Tied to the Lancers until June 2022, Mazraoui could leave the Netherlands if Ajax receives an offer around 17 million euros for his last year of contract. Also possessing Dutch nationality, he would have the advantage of not occupying an extra-community position. He would be the second interior recruit after the contract-free arrival of Turkish international Hakan Calhanoglu from AC Milan.