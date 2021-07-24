Inter Milan keep watch on Matteo Pessina

Revelation in Serie A during the 2020/2021 season, Matteo Pessina (24) followed with the European selection with whom he became European champion a few days ago. The versatile attacking midfielder trained at AC Milan has a good odds and Inter Milan would monitor his situation according to Tuttosport. However, AC Milan have 50% of the player’s rights (and therefore on a potential resale) until the latter plays 100 matches at Atalanta.

Monitoring their finances, Inter Milan believes that it will be difficult to try their luck this summer and that it would be better to wait until next summer. Matteo Pessina, who has so far played 59 matches with the Dea, seems to be on course to continue for another year. Nevertheless, his suitors have already taken note for the next summer transfer window.