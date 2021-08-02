Inter Milan: no offer for Lautaro Martinez

While the Italian and English press spoke of interests coming from La Liga (Atlético, Real Madrid) and the Premier League (Arsenal), Lautaro Martinez is not ready to leave Inter Milan for the moment. According to information from Corriere dello Sport, no offer has been made to nerazzurra management for their Argentinian striker. The Italian club assesses its striker from the Albiceleste between 80 and 90 million euros according to the transalpine daily.

In the midst of the financial crisis due to COVID-19, Inter Milan could well separate from several of its usual holders this summer to reduce the payroll and bail out the club. Proof of this is the transfer of Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain for 60 million euros or the exercise of the purchase option by Naples on the loan of Italian Matteo Politano.