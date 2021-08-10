Inter Milan part ways with Radja Nainggolan

On loan to Cagliari the last two seasons, Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan had returned to Inter Milan. With a large salary and not falling within the plans of the new coach Simone Inzaghi, the 33-year-old has just seen his contract terminated by mutual agreement.

“FC Internazionale Milano announces that they have reached an agreement with player Radja Nainggolan for the termination of the contract with the club” can we read on the site of the Lombard training. Now free, the native of Antwerp will be able to find a new challenge after wearing the jersey of Piacenza, Cagliari, AS Roma and therefore Inter.

📃 | COMUNICATOFC Internazionale Milano comunica di aver trovato un accordo con il calciatore Radja Nainggolan per la risoluzione del contratto con il Club 👇 https://t.co/O2cMtdcFtz – Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter) August 10, 2021