HomeSportsfootballInter Milan part ways with Radja Nainggolan
Sportsfootball

Inter Milan part ways with Radja Nainggolan

By kenyan

On loan to Cagliari the last two seasons, Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan had returned to Inter Milan. With a large salary and not falling within the plans of the new coach Simone Inzaghi, the 33-year-old has just seen his contract terminated by mutual agreement.

“FC Internazionale Milano announces that they have reached an agreement with player Radja Nainggolan for the termination of the contract with the club” can we read on the site of the Lombard training. Now free, the native of Antwerp will be able to find a new challenge after wearing the jersey of Piacenza, Cagliari, AS Roma and therefore Inter.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke