Inter Milan ready to part ways with Romelu Lukaku?

It is no secret that the health crisis has had a major impact on the economy of football clubs. Inter Milan are no exception to the rule, on the contrary. In great financial difficulty, the Nerrazzuri could well let Romelu Lukaku go to replenish the funds.

According to information from Daily Star, Inter Milan will not retain Romelu Lukaku. Not far from being in the best shape of his career, the Belgian striker is of interest to many clubs, especially in England. Estimated at more than 110 million euros, the 27-year-old could bring back a nice jackpot for Inter Milan, especially as the Italian club is working to bring in Sergio Aguero for free this summer. It remains to be seen whether this high price is an obstacle to the departure of the second top scorer in Serie A (19 goals) …