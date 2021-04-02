Inter Milan set Romelu Lukaku’s sale price

Flagship striker of the Nerazzurri, the Belgian feels good in Lombardy. But faced with the big uncertainties hanging over the indoor club, its leaders would have set a selling price.

Last season, Inter Milan did not hesitate to pay more than € 60m to snatch Romelu Lukaku (27) from Manchester United. Not really to his advantage in England, the Belgian giant (1.90m, 94 kg) quickly became essential in Italy. Author of 23 goals in 36 Serie A matches last season, the Red Devil already has 19 in 26 appearances this season.

Major advantage of the Interists, Lukaku could however have to leave Lombardy reluctantly. The reason ? The big financial difficulties of the owner of the club. This season, the Milanese leaders have forecast losses to the tune of 130-140 M € due to the health crisis and sales rumors keep swelling on the other side of the Alps.

Inter’s finances are at their worst

In addition, it should be remembered that Manchester United recently put a big pressure on their Italian counterpart who has still not honored his last payments (they already owed € 50.6 million in June 2020). A scenario that recalls what happened with Real Madrid for Achraf Hakimi.

Faced with these cash flow concerns, Inter could therefore be forced to part with its best elements to bail out its funds and pay its debts. Il Corriere dello Sport We also learn that the Lombards have set the starting price for Lukaku at € 120 million, whose contract expires in 2024. Notice to fans…