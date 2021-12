First with 46 points, Inter Milan is installed at the top of Serie A. The Nerazzurri are four points ahead of AC Milan, second, but especially 12 compared to Juventus. Despite everything, Simone Inzaghi is wary of the Bianconeri.

“I think Juve can achieve a great second part of the season”, he told The Gazzetta dello Sport. “It’s an excellent team, they lost a few points, but they are on the rise. In the last six matches, they have won five and drawn. We will have to watch them closely. ”