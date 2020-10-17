Inter: Radja Nainggolan, time to reconquer

Still at Inter after his abortive transfer to Cagliari, Radja Nainggolan finds himself in a complicated situation. Between strong competition and choice of coach, the Belgian will have to fight to find a place in the starting XI.

Life is full of ups and downs, even for footballers. Arrived at Inter in the summer of 2018, Radja Nainggolan had performed well under the orders of Luciano Spalletti, despite some injuries (36 appearances in all competitions). But with the arrival of Antonio Conte on the bench, everything has changed. Not necessarily in the priorities of the Italian, the midfielder had to find a point of fall. Quickly, the choice Cagliari became obvious following the problems of his wife suffering from cancer.

“I made a choice, a bit forced, but in the end, I chose that. I’ll try to do well there. But there are other priorities at the moment, it was easy to choose, ”explained the Belgian to Sky Italia at the time. After his interesting loan (29 appearances, 6 goals, 7 caviars), the player of 32 returned to Lombardy, with the intention of returning quickly to Sardinia. But now, all did not go as planned during this summer transfer window for Nainggolan.

A very well-stocked midfielder

While an agreement was on track, the two clubs failed to finalize the deal, with Inter owner Steven Zhang showing a little too greedy at the last moment. A disappointment necessarily for the “Ninja” who had made his choice on his side. Despite everything, the main concerned has resumed work, showing in particular with the new jersey in preparation. But after this aborted transfer, and with the Milan squad, Radja Nainggolan will have to fight to play.