Inter: Romelu Lukaku reveals his big ambitions after his surprise return

In an interview with the official media of Inter, the Belgian striker notably revealed the reasons for his return.

This is perhaps the big hit of the summer in Italy. A year after his departure for 115 million euros at Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku is already back in Lombardy. The Belgian striker thus returns to Inter in the form of a paid loan, with an amount estimated between 8 and 10 million euros. Great news for the Milanese team, since Lukaku had been one of the main architects of the Serie A title in 2021, with 24 goals and 11 assists in 36 league games in particular.

In an interview granted to the media of his new club, he notably revealed the underside of his surprise return, thanking Steven Zhang: “With the president, we talked about a lot of things, how difficult it seemed to me to come back here. But we did it and for that I also have to thank whoever kept pushing and believing it was possible. In the end we succeeded, I am very happy”.

Big ambitions

He then revealed the reasons for his return: “the affection of the fans and my teammates, but also the opportunity to work with the coach. I stayed in touch with him all last season. I think he is doing well with the team: I want to contribute and do well for this club. I really want to work with Inzaghi, because I saw the team that played at a very good level last year. I was sad that they failed to win the Scudetto, but they won 2 really important trophies. Many players have made good progress, we must continue like this. Now we are able to challenge everyone else: we want to prepare well for the new season and continue on the right path.”. The message has passed, and Inter has every intention of finding the heights on the national and European scene.

“I have already been able to listen to everyone. I thank them all because I wanted to come back here, but they also pushed hard for me to come back. I have to thank them because for me they are like a family: they are my brothers. I am not an individualist, I always think about the team. I want Inter to win and I will do everything I can in training and on the pitch for Inter to win. A message for the fans? I’m happy to be back here, I’m going to give my all every day to make the fans and my teammates happy again.”, concluded the interist striker. We wish him the same success as during his first visit to Lombardy!