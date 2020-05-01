Home Sports News football Inter: the crazy counter-offer made to FC Barcelona for Lautaro Martinez
While the summer Transfer market has still not begun, rumors are already numerous. FC Barcelona wants to strengthen and is particularly interested in Neymar and Lautaro Martinez. But to let go of the striker at Barca, Inter has his little idea. And the Nerazzurri certainly ask for a lot.

For several weeks now, the Spanish media have been talking about this: the upcoming summer Transfer market of FC Barcelona. Despite a complicated financial situation, the Spanish club have made Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) and Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) their priorities. After a great season with the Milan team (16 goals and 4 assists in 36 matches in all competitions), the Argentine centre-forward has therefore caught the eye of the leaders blaugranas.

But with a release clause set at 111 million euros for the 22-year-old, Barca may find it difficult to recruit him in the coming weeks. As a result, the reigning Spanish champion has reportedly drawn up two B-sets in the event of a failure in this matter, namely Wissam Ben Yedder of AS Monaco and Timo Werner, player of RB Leipzig. And according to the latest news published by AS, Barca may well have to change their priority target.

Inter want two players in the deal

The Spanish media simply explains that Inter made a counter-proposal to FC Barcelona for the transfer of Lautaro Martinez. According to the information AS, the Nerazzurri would therefore be willing to let the Argentinian go for 90 million euros. But that’s not all. The Italian club would also like Arturo Vidal, a long-time target, to be included in the deal and for Frenchman Antoine Griezmann to go to Milan on loan for one season. Two players who would please Antonio Conte, the Technician of Inter.

An offer that should therefore greatly cool FC Barcelona in this matter which promises to be long and complicated. “It is not true that Barca are negotiating the signing of players. They don’t negotiate. They are more concerned about when we will resume than about recruitment.”, said La Liga president Javier Tebas. Lautaro Martinez’s transfer from Inter to Barca is still a long way off.

