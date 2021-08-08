Inter: Tottenham on the way to hit the big blow Lautaro Martinez

Against all expectations, Tottenham will spend 70 million euros to afford Lautaro Martinez. Another blow for Inter Milan after the scheduled departure of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.

A transfer out of the hat and defying all forecasts. While Inter Milan is preparing to sell Romelu Lukaku (28), his best pyrotechnist last season, to Chelsea against a check for 115 million euros, the future of Lautaro Martinez (23), the accomplice of the Belgian at the forefront of the Lombard attack, seemed sealed. Although the Nerazzurri need to get money into the coffers, everything suggested that the Argentina international (28 caps, 14 goals) would stay on the side of Giuseppe Meazza.

So it’s a little bomb that drops The Times on this Sunday day. According to the media, Tottenham have reached an agreement with Inter for the transfer of Lautaro Martinez this summer. To afford the man with 17 goals and 10 assists in Serie A during the 2020-2021 fiscal year, Spurs will spend the modest sum of € 70 million, while The Times specifies that various bonuses should be included in the operation, the Milanese club valuing its player at nearly € 90 million.

Inter Milan stripped, what about Kane at Tottenham?

For Inter, this is a terrible blow. Albiceleste had actively participated in the conquest of the title of champion of Italy last year, forming a formidable pair with Lukaku on the lawns of Serie A. Martinez was also followed by Arsenal, who therefore lost this duel from a distance with his biggest London rival. If the Milanese fans have reason to wonder about the ambitions of their club, the leaders, in the grip of big financial difficulties, are rubbing their hands this summer. After the sales of Hakimi, Lukaku and Martinez, no less than € 260 million have come to replenish the interist funds.

On the side of Tottenham, what to say except that this transfer resonates like a real masterstroke achieved by Fabio Paratici, the new sports director of the residents of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Lautaro Martinez, perhaps recruited to anticipate a future departure of Harry Kane to Manchester City, should thus be the fourth player to come to reinforce the troops of Nuno Espirito Santo in this summer window, after the arrivals of Pierluigi Gollini (ready with OA € 15m), Bryan Gil (€ 23m + Lamela) and Cristian Romero (€ 55m). A slight glimpse of Tottenham’s ambitions in the Premier League.