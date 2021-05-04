Inter: Youri Djorkaeff ignites for Romelu Lukaku

Former glory of Inter, Youri Djorkaeff was invited by The Gazzetta dello Sport to give his opinion on the title won by the Nerazzurri in Serie A. And the 1998 world champion notably praised the top scorer of the team coached by Antonio Conte, a certain Romelu Lukaku.

“Romelu Lukaku is today one of the five best players in the world. And I don’t agree with those who say he would score less if he was at Bayern Munich: he would still score as many or more goals there. I followed Romelu’s path, I have always liked him: he is hungry, he is not afraid, he is a great fighter. He can even go to war on his own. He’s not just a great striker, he’s a wonderful locker room player as well. The symbol of this scudetto is him ”, he blurted out. The Belgian will appreciate.