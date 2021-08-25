International truce: FIFA responds to controversy

Faced with press releases from the Premier League and LaLiga explaining that their clubs would not release their internationals for the qualifying matches counting for the 2022 World Cup scheduled for early September, FIFA reacted.

Its president Gianni Infantino has just published a press release. He explains in particular that he asked the British authorities to review their position on the quarantine linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. Will he be heard?

The press release

“Together, we have faced major problems in the past, and we must continue to do so in the future. The availability of players for the next international windows is a matter of great urgency and importance. I am grateful for the support and cooperation shown by many football stakeholders during this difficult time.

I appeal for the solidarity of every member association, every league and every club to do what is fair and equitable for world football. Many of the best footballers on the planet play in England and Spain, and we believe that these countries also share the responsibility of preserving and protecting the sporting integrity of competitions around the world.

I wrote to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the quarantine restrictions on players returning to England after staying in Red List countries. I asked him for the necessary support, in particular so that these players are not deprived of the possibility of representing their country in qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup – one of the highest honors for a footballer. professional. I have suggested that an approach similar to that adopted by the UK government in the EURO 2020 finals be implemented in view of the upcoming international matches.

Together, we have already shown a lot of solidarity and unity in the fight against Covid-19. Today, I ask everyone to do their utmost to make it possible to make international footballers available for the next qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup. “