Is OM serious about Cuisance?

Michaël Cuisance could leave Bayern this summer and return to France on loan. As ‘L’Équipe’ reports, André Villas-Boas has placed the midfielder on his personal summer transfer list. The Marseille coach should play with the idea of ​​borrowing the youngster for one season.

The French sports newspaper confirms this FT-Information that OM belongs to a group of French first division clubs that have Cuisance on the slip. In addition to the southern French, the 20-year-old is also on FC Metz and Girondins Bordeaux.