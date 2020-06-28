Is OM serious about Cuisance?

Michaël Cuisance could leave Bayern this summer and return to France on loan. As ‘L’Équipe’ reports, André Villas-Boas has placed the midfielder on his personal summer transfer list. The Marseille coach should play with the idea of borrowing the youngster for one season.
The French sports newspaper confirms this FT-Information that OM belongs to a group of French first division clubs that have Cuisance on the slip. In addition to the southern French, the 20-year-old is also on FC Metz and Girondins Bordeaux.