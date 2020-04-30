Is Swiss football back on 8 June?

Since Tuesday and the intervention of the Prime Minister, Édouard Philippe, the idea of resuming and finishing the current season in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 is definitely ruled out in France. With the exception of the Netherlands, no such formalisation has been made in other European countries, although Belgium and Italy are thinking strongly about it.

In Switzerland, the Federal Council said on Wednesday that an authorisation for the closed-door resumption of the Swiss Championship and professional leagues was scheduled for 8 June, as reported by The Team. On May 11, a highly anticipated date in France, pro athletes will be able to resume their training, where groups of more than five people will be allowed (unlike amateurs). After 23 days, St. Gallen is the leader of the Swiss Super League, tied on points (45) with the Young Boys of Bern.