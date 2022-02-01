Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Islam Slimani has made an effort to return to Sporting

Date:

According to the Portuguese media In Bola, striker Islam Slimani made a big salary effort to return to Sporting Portugal. The Algerian, who left Olympique Lyonnais in the last hours of the transfer window, almost halved his salary to return to Portugal. The 33-year-old striker who was under contract with Lyon until next June received around three million euros per season, his new contract at Sporting provides for an annual salary of 1.6 million euros net.

The Algerian international who had already spent three seasons in Lisbon has re-signed with the Lions until June 2023, with an optional additional season. Slimani therefore leaves OL this winter after only one year spent in Lyon, he will have played 37 games with Les Gones, scored 8 goals and provided 7 assists.

Previous articleBTG Pactual digital buys real estate brokerage Elite Investimentos

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Islam Slimani has made an effort to return to Sporting

kenyan -
According to the Portuguese media In Bola, striker...

BTG Pactual digital buys real estate brokerage Elite Investimentos

kenyan -
Elite Investimentos, a securities brokerage, is now owned...

These countries where the transfer window is still open

kenyan -
The transfer window has closed in most European leagues....

Google Messaging experiments with iMessage-compatible emoji reactions

kenyan -
Google Messages has started "translating" iMessage reactions on...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Islam Slimani has made an effort to return to Sporting

football 0
According to the Portuguese media In Bola, striker...

BTG Pactual digital buys real estate brokerage Elite Investimentos

Tech news 0
Elite Investimentos, a securities brokerage, is now owned...

These countries where the transfer window is still open

football 0
The transfer window has closed in most European leagues....

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.