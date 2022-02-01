Islam Slimani has made an effort to return to Sporting

According to the Portuguese media In Bola, striker Islam Slimani made a big salary effort to return to Sporting Portugal. The Algerian, who left Olympique Lyonnais in the last hours of the transfer window, almost halved his salary to return to Portugal. The 33-year-old striker who was under contract with Lyon until next June received around three million euros per season, his new contract at Sporting provides for an annual salary of 1.6 million euros net.

The Algerian international who had already spent three seasons in Lisbon has re-signed with the Lions until June 2023, with an optional additional season. Slimani therefore leaves OL this winter after only one year spent in Lyon, he will have played 37 games with Les Gones, scored 8 goals and provided 7 assists.