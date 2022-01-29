Menu
Islam Slimani will not go to Al Hilal

In recent days rumors are rife about the future of Islam Slimani (33 years old). Announced to return to Sporting, the Lyon striker also interested, as we revealed to you, the Saudi club Al Hilal, trained by Leonardo Jardim.

Author of 16 games this season in all competitions with OL for a record of 4 goals and 1 assist, the Algerian international (84 caps, 40 goals) however feels good in Lyon and will not force any departure from OL . As such and according to our latest information, the number 20 of Les Gones will not go to Al Hilal either. Despite a 6-month contract proposal from the Saudi club, rejected by the player, the Lyon striker should therefore indeed stay in the Lyon jersey this winter.

Previous articleFlorian Tardieu in the sights of Espanyol Barcelona

