It gets complicated for the transfer of Samuel Umtiti to Fiorentina

Despite his non-existent playing time last season (only 90 minutes) and a body damaged by injuries, Samuel Umtiti (28) has a few courtiers this summer. OL and Nice in Ligue 1, Girona in La Liga and Fiorentina have looked into his case, in particular the Italian club, but an obstacle complicates things.

According to Sport, the defender’s salary is still too high for the Viola, which can only support a small half. There are therefore different options: for the player to lower his salary or for Barça to complete the missing part. The Catalans have already warned the world champion that they are not counting on him this season, despite a contract running until 2026.