Italian Cup: Gattuso dedicates Napoli final to his dead sister

Gennaro Gattuso thanked and congratulated his players for the draw against Inter (1-1) in saturday’s Italian Cup semi-final. The Napoli coach made no secret of his emotion when dedicating this qualification for the final to his loved ones and especially to his sister who recently passed away.

Considered a pit bull during his playing career, Gennaro Gattuso also knows how to show great emotion. On the verge of tears, the Napoli coach saluted the memory of his sister on Saturday after his team qualified for the final of the Italian Cup.

Gattuso: “Thank you guys for this joy”

Held in check by Inter (1-1) this Saturday, the Neapolitan club qualified for the final thanks to its beautiful victory of the first leg in Lombardy (0-1). Led by the score, the protected “Ringhio” equalized on a goal by Dries Mertens. A little less than a fortnight after the death of his sister, Gennaro Gattuso made no secret of his pride and thanked his players for this beautiful tribute.

“Mertens’ goal freed us after a period when the end of the world happened,” the 42-year-old technician said at a press conference, as cited by the Gazzeta dello Sport. I thank the world of football, it is a qualification for the final of the Italian Cup that I dedicate to my parents and my sister Francesca, we were very close to her. And thank you to the guys for the joy they gave me today.”

Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli will face Juventus next Wednesday in the Italian Cup final.