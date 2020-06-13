Home Sports News football Italian Cup: Juve in final despite Ronaldo's missed penalty
Italian Cup: Juve in final despite Ronaldo’s missed penalty

By kenyan

Unconsertively, the return semi-final of the Italian Cup between Juventus and AC Milan ended in a scoreless draw (0-0). Cristiano Ronaldo distinguished himself by missing a penalty. The result of this first post-confinement match of Italian football allows the Old Lady to qualify for the final of the competition.

It was better not to expect much from the first Italian football match after a three-month hiatus. The lack of pace, a lack of success of Cristiano Ronaldo and the weakness of the rossonero squad resulted in a 0-0 draw between Juventus and AC Milan on Friday night in the semi-finals return of the Italian Cup.

As the trip to Lombardy before the health crisis ended in a 1-1, the Turinese qualify for the final scheduled for Wednesday in Rome. They will face the winner of the other semi-final Napoli-Inter.

However, a goal was almost scored at the end of the first quarter of an hour, in this Juve-Milan in which Blaise Matuidi participated as the starter. On a corner, Milan side Andrea Conti is guilty of a hand on a Cristiano Ronaldo shot in the box. After checking the images of the video assistance to the refereeing, the penalty is awarded. But the Portuguese missed his attempt against Gianluigi Donnarumma, who diverted the leather over his right post.

Rebic, only 16 minutes of recovery

A miss that could almost pass in the background compared to the gross foul committed a few seconds later by Ante Rebic on Danilo. The Croatian striker was shown a straight red card for a foot far too high as his opponent prepared to play a head ball in midfield.

The rest of the meeting is ultimately anecdotal. Despite an obvious domination, Juventus proved unable to take advantage of their numerical superiority against a weak and deprived opponent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The game will have at least allowed Adrien Rabiot to enter for half an hour.

“Andra tutto bene”

Before the game, played behind closed doors, the players and staff observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the pandemic. They then applauded at length three representatives of the health care workers present in the centre of the field. On the AC Milan jersey, a badge has been affixed, dedicated to doctors, nurses, paramedics and volunteers who have fought against the virus. On this badge are a rainbow and the phrase andra tutto bene (everything will be fine), two of Italy’s symbols of containment.

During the warm-up, players from both teams wore outfits with anti-racist messages, as protests spread around the world after the death in the United States of George Floyd during his arrest by Minneapolis police. Cristiano Ronaldo and the other Turinese warmed up with t-shirts that read “No Racism” on their backs. As for the AC Milan players, their warm-up jerseys were barred on the front of the “Black Lives Matter” inscription.

