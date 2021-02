After the victory of Juventus against Inter (2-1) in the first semi-final first leg of the Italian Cup, Napoli and Atalanta crossed swords this Wednesday at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. But in this first round, the nets did not shake.

While the Partenopei had a little more the ball (55% of ball possession), it was the La Dea players who were the most dangerous, with 17 shots (six on target) against nine (2 on target) for the locals. . See you now on February 10 for the return leg.