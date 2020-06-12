Home Sports News football Italian Cup: Ronaldo and Matuidi start for Juve-Milan
Italian Cup: Ronaldo and Matuidi start for Juve-Milan

Italian football resumes on Friday, with the Italian Cup semi-final return between Juve and AC Milan (1-1 away, kick-off at 9pm). Cristiano Ronaldo, Blaise Matuidi or Paulo Dybala are holders.

If he misses Giorgio Chiellini or Wojciech Szczesny, Juve still pulled out the heavy artillery for their big recovery. For its first post-confinement match and for the great return of Italian football after the interruption due to Covid-19, the Turin club displays in its eleven Cristiano Ronaldo, Blaise Matuidi or Paulo Dybala. All holders for the reception of AC Milan this Friday (9pm), in the semi-final return of the Italian Cup (9pm).

No Zlatan

Adrien Rabiot, at the heart of rumours of a strike and departure during the containment, is not lined up by Maurizio Sarri, who also trusts Matthijs De Ligt in central defence, alongside Leonardo Bonucci.

P

In the Milan camp, Ante Rebic replaces the suspended Zlatan Ibrahimovic in front. Davide Calabria takes advantage of Theo Hernandez’s suspension to take the left lane.

The Juve compo:

Buffon, Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi, Douglas Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo.

The Milan compo:

Donnarumma, Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Calabria, Kessie, Bennacer, Paqueta, Calhanoglu, Bonaventura, Rebic.

