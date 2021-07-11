Italy – England: the probable lineups of the final

This Sunday evening, all eyes will be on Wembley and the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England. Here’s what Roberto Mancini and Gareth Southgate have in store for us.

Fifteen years of waiting for one, 55 years for the other. In a few hours, on the lawn of Wembley in London, Italy and England will do battle in the final of Euro 2020. The two selections are now only ninety minutes, or more, of a European coronation. If the Azzurri have been waiting to get their hands on a major trophy since 2006 and this final victory against the France team in the World Cup, the Three Lions have been waiting since 1966 and their world coronation. Suffice to say that on the English side, we clearly do not intend to let this chance pass, especially in front of his audience. But the Squadra Azzurra will not let it go.

Second best attack of the tournament with twelve goals (Spain is in the lead with 13 goals), Italy will once again come in 4-3-3. And again, Roberto Mancini does not intend to change a winning team. As against La Roja in the semi-finals, Roberto Mancini will align the probable future goalkeeper of PSG Gianluigi Donnarumma in the cages, with a defense composed of Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Emerson, holder since the unfortunate injury of Leonardo Spinazzola. In the middle, the trio Nicolo Barella-Jorginho-Marco Verratti will still be present to feed the offensive sector.

No changes after the halves

Precisely, the Italian attack will once again be well stocked since Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Insigne will be on the sides when Ciro Immobile takes place at the forefront of the attack. And on the side of England then, best defense of the tournament with a goal conceded? Like his opponent, Gareth Southgate will keep the same starting XI as against Denmark on Wednesday night, in the last four. In his 4-2-3-1, Jordan Pickford will be in the goal protected by Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw. Double pivot Declan Rice-Kalvin Phillips will still be there in midfield.

For the offensive animation, the coach of the Three Lions will once again favor Bukayo Saka over Jadon Sancho for the right side, while Raheem Sterling will be him on the other side. Finally, Chelsea player Mason Mount will be positioned behind striker and captain Harry Kane, author of the winning goal on Wednesday in overtime. Stars on each side, an audience that will be mad, supporters behind their nation all over the world. The stage is set, now it’s time for a show from 9 p.m.!