Italy: Mancini’s little phrase about the Balotelli imbroglio

Former coach of Mario Balotelli at Inter Milan and Manchester City, Italian coach Roberto Mancini has jokingly commented on the tensions between the striker and his club Brescia.

Between Brescia and Mario Balotelli, the story seems to be getting closer to the end credits. Arrived last summer in the club of the city where he grew up with his adoptive parents, just promoted to the elite, the former OM striker did not have the expected success. In 19 Serie A appearances, he has only found the net five times. He has also had some disagreements with his coaches and managers.

“Mario is a special boy and it is clear that he no longer has the spirit in our house. Nothing very different from what it has always been,” its president Massimo Cellino told Tele Lombardia on Thursday, saying he was “disappointed” by the lost bet. An exchange was scheduled for Friday to ease tensions. But according to the Italian press, Cellino finally did not want to talk to his player. Asked about this situation on Radio Deejay’s microphone, the Italian coach, Roberto Mancini, preferred to laugh.

Not worried about the postponement of the Euro

“Mario? What do I have to say? I hope he’s back in training,” he said with a smile in comments reported by Corriere dello Sport. Mancini knows Balotelli well, and his special character, having been his coach at Inter Milan, Manchester City, as well as in selection. According to Corriere della Sera, “Super Mario” would not be presented this Saturday morning at the Brescia training centre, where he was expected for a one-on-one session.

On Radio Deejay, Mancini also spoke about the postponement of the Euro in 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. “I think the team can improve in some ways and next year the young people will have more experience. We have had a series of important results, but we can do as well in 2021,” he said. Squadra Azzurra had quietly finished top of their qualifying group with ten wins in 10 games and 37 goals scored for only four.