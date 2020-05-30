Home Sports News football Italy: Mancini's little phrase about the Balotelli imbroglio
Sports Newsfootball

Italy: Mancini’s little phrase about the Balotelli imbroglio

By kenyan

Former coach of Mario Balotelli at Inter Milan and Manchester City, Italian coach Roberto Mancini has jokingly commented on the tensions between the striker and his club Brescia.

Between Brescia and Mario Balotelli, the story seems to be getting closer to the end credits. Arrived last summer in the club of the city where he grew up with his adoptive parents, just promoted to the elite, the former OM striker did not have the expected success. In 19 Serie A appearances, he has only found the net five times. He has also had some disagreements with his coaches and managers.

“Mario is a special boy and it is clear that he no longer has the spirit in our house. Nothing very different from what it has always been,” its president Massimo Cellino told Tele Lombardia on Thursday, saying he was “disappointed” by the lost bet. An exchange was scheduled for Friday to ease tensions. But according to the Italian press, Cellino finally did not want to talk to his player. Asked about this situation on Radio Deejay’s microphone, the Italian coach, Roberto Mancini, preferred to laugh.

Not worried about the postponement of the Euro

“Mario? What do I have to say? I hope he’s back in training,” he said with a smile in comments reported by Corriere dello Sport. Mancini knows Balotelli well, and his special character, having been his coach at Inter Milan, Manchester City, as well as in selection. According to Corriere della Sera, “Super Mario” would not be presented this Saturday morning at the Brescia training centre, where he was expected for a one-on-one session.

On Radio Deejay, Mancini also spoke about the postponement of the Euro in 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. “I think the team can improve in some ways and next year the young people will have more experience. We have had a series of important results, but we can do as well in 2021,” he said. Squadra Azzurra had quietly finished top of their qualifying group with ten wins in 10 games and 37 goals scored for only four.

Previous articleFrench begin this weekend to regain freedom after lockdown

RELATED ARTICLES

football

Death of George Floyd: Mbappé commits and demands “justice”

kenyan -
On his Twitter account, Kylian Mbappé on Saturday picked up the hashtag "JusticeForGeorge," which has been shared en masse on social media since the...
Read more
football

Bundesliga: Todibo error costs Schalke dearly, Piatek goes on

kenyan -
Plagued by an error by Jean-Clair Todibo, Schalke 04 lost this Saturday against Werder Bremen (1-0) in the 29th day of the Bundesliga. The...
Read more
football

Premier League: UK formalises resumption of sports competitions

kenyan -
The British government on Saturday authorised the return to closed doors of sports competitions from 1 June, after more than two months of stoppage...
Read more
15,691FansLike
3,460FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kenyans demand justice for a badly beaten up man by police

News Connie Mukenyi -
Kenyans have taken to twitter demanding justice for one Samuel Maina after photos of him bleeding circulated the internet. From the picture, he had...
Read more

Agitated family members accuse Ministry of Health officials of ‘rejecting’ Covid-19 body

Health Stanley Kasee -
Agitated family members on Friday evening, May 30 took the body of their kin, who died of Covid-19 to a police station in Kangema. The...
Read more

MET warns Kenyans to expect more rainfall

News Laiza Maketso -
The meteorological department has warned the return of torrential rainfall in the western part of the country starting June. As a result, there's going to...
Read more

Gladys Shollei dares the president to oust her from the National Assembly Committee

News Stanley Kasee -
Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei has challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to eject her from the National Assembly Committee, saying that the president is...
Read more

Kenya beats UK to top global position

News Connie Mukenyi -
Kenya, through the stewardship of President Uhuru Kenyatta, has triumphed over other countries and managed to scoop herself a leadership position at the Open...
Read more

Don’t pray for me, prayers don’t work – K24 news anchor Eric Njoka says

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
K24 news anchor Eric Njoka has disclosed that he is not okay and will not be for a while urging his fans not to...
Read more

Meet the Kenyan who made White house go on lock down after mobilizing blacks to burn it down

News Connie Mukenyi -
White House was on panic mode after a netizen mobilized blacks in America to burn it down. What strikes many is that it was...
Read more

Former K24 Chief Editor response after claims he was rejoining Citizen TV

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Former K24 Chief Editor Peter Opondo has responded to claims that he will be going back to join Citizen TV almost three years after...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke