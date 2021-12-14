It’s chaos in the Premier League!

Cases of players contaminated by Covid-19 are increasing on the other side of the Channel. So much so that the clubs fear the complete end of the championship.

It feels like we’re back in March 2020. A time when the coronavirus pandemic was starting to spread around the world and football matches were starting to be postponed, before a long hiatus of several months. In England, the Premier League clubs now clearly fear a disaster scenario.

After the clusters detected in Leicester and Tottenham (Spurs had to withdraw from Stade Rennais last Thursday in the Europa League Conference), it is Manchester United’s turn to have to postpone today’s match against Brentford due to the multiplication of positive players for Covid-19. The Red Devils even had to close their training center.

An outbreak of cases

the Guardian says Aston Villa and Brighton also said several things were positive. In total, the Premier League faces 42 reported cases in one week. A record since testing began last year. And within the formations, a fear sets in.

Faced with the demented schedules of the teams (Tottenham had, for example, no solution to replay against Rennes by the end of the year 2021), how to organize if several days start to be postponed? the Daily Mail affirms besides that the clubs fear an outright stop of the championship. At least five clubs are strongly impacted by an outbreak of cases and if the postponements of matches accumulate, the worst is to be feared.