It’s war between Antonio Conte and Juventus

During the semi-final second leg of the Italian Cup between Juventus and Inter Milan, names of birds have popped up between Antonio Conte, the Lombards coach, and his former president Andrea Agnelli.

Yet they loved each other so much … Between 2011 and 2014, Antonio Conte masterfully held the reins of Juventus Turin before leaving to try his luck with the Italian selection and then to try his hand at Chelsea, in England. This English journey has ended and it is back in Italy, on the side of Inter, one of the enemies of the Old Lady. The two teams faced each other recently in the semi-finals of the Italian Cup and if the Turinese won, the end of the match made the rounds of the transalpine media.

Indeed, at the very end of the match, an altercation took place between Antonio Conte and the boss of the Bianconeri, Andrea Agnelli. But it all started at half-time. The transalpine coach would have had a life altercation with the staff of his ex-club as well as with his former boss. ” He insulted him, as he also insulted the club staff », Explained a source of the Piedmontese club to the Gazzetta dello Sport, following the confrontation between the two teams.

Conte disputes the Turin version

But it didn’t stop there. At the end of the meeting, Agnelli, captured by the cameras of the Rai would have uttered insults, of which we do not really know the recipient (Bonucci or Conte): “* Go show you, co ***d “. But according to various media reenactments, that would be good against the technician. Antonio Conte, he was cold anger after the meeting, and wanted to speak and challenge the Turin version.

” Sources close to Juve should tell the truth, assured the Inter coach. I think the fourth referee saw and heard everything, since some things lasted the whole game. It takes respect and education “, He blurted out. After love, then hate. The two clans are unlikely to be vacationing together. 2011-2014, love really lasts three years …