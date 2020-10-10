Home Sports football Jack Grealish wants to become the new Paul Gascoigne
Sportsfootball

By kenyan

While he has just celebrated his first start with England against Wales (3-0), with the key to an assist for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish seems to be living a daydream. The 25-year-old midfielder, who is the delight of Aston Villa, has become the darling of the British press. The latter also attempted a flattering comparison, during an interview, as reported by Daily Mail. Grealish was asked if he knew Paul Gascoigne – England’s iconic figure from 1988 to 1998. Known for his escapades on and off the pitch – and what he thought of being compared to him. It would have been easy to be a diplomat or dodge the topic, but the glint in his eyes told you everything.

The Aston Villa midfielder replied: “You say ? I don’t really see myself like him, but I would like to be like him, like he played football. He was playing with such … joy. I think everyone who has watched it has seen it. This is what I want to do. One of the biggest compliments people can give you is that you make them happy when they watch football. I would like to be compared to Gazza. It is an absolute icon. Along with Wayne Rooney, he’s one of the greatest English players of the past 30 years. If they were the best two, Gazza would be my number one ”, said Jack Grealish.

