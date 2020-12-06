Home Sports football Jackson Martinez retires
Jackson Martinez retires

By kenyan

The end of a story. Former Colombian international Jackson Martínez (40 caps / 8 goals) has decided to end his football career. This Saturday night, it was his family who confirmed that the 34-year-old striker, who had been without a club since his departure from Portimonense (Liga Nos), where he scored 12 goals in 2 seasons, had decided to definitely put away his crampons in the locker room. As his name circulated in the halls of Deportivo Independiente Medellín, the native of Quibdó chose to retire.

“Decision taken by mutual agreement with his family. The hour of retirement has arrived. He gave us a lot of joy, he made his dreams come true with discipline and seriousness. “Idolo Rojo” is a good person. Thank you very much, Jackson Martinez ” can we read on the tweet of his representative. With more than 300 pro games, adventures in Medellin, Porto (2012-2015), Atlético de Madrid (2015-2016) and Guangzou Evergrande, Jackson Martinez concludes a rich career with no less than 7 trophies.

