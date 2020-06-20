Home Sports News football Jamal Musiala becomes youngest player in Bayern Munich's History in the Bundesliga
Jamal Musiala becomes youngest player in Bayern Munich's History in the Bundesliga

Already crowned german champions, Bayern Munich celebrated the new title with a 3-1 home win over Freiburg. Hansi Flick took the opportunity to rotate his staff in order to involve the most people in the party.

Among the new faces was the hopeful Jamal Musiala. At 17 years and 115 days old, the German-English attacking midfielder has become the youngest player to wear the Bavarian giant’s jersey in the Bundesliga.

